Hwy 17 – One Lane Open (55km South of Wawa)

The westbound lane and westbound shoulder remains closed. Be careful for emergency services who are working at the scene.

Highway 17 is currently blocked 55kms south of Wawa (ON511 states Gibson Lake, but the blockage is 1km south of Trapper’s Trail. Ambulance and OPP were on scene with traffic beginning to build on both sides of the blockage. The incident occurred about 10:20 a.m.

From marks on the shoulder and highway, it appears that the truck may have swung wide going into the curve, then corrected, swinging to the opposing lane’s white line, before returning to the southbound lane and hitting the westbound guardrails, tipping over.

As the transport is loaded it will take some time to empty and move it off the roadway. Wawa-news is not sure if they can drag it out of the way while loaded; all of which takes time, possibly for several hours. This means that the road will be ‘blocked’ ON511’s new phrasing for closure. The only difference that Wawa-news can see is that there is no OPP manned barricade preventing travel on the highway, but you cannot travel past the blockage – and there are no services there, phone, bathroom, gas, etc… so consider your travel plans carefully.