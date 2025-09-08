East Algoma OPP – Body of 19-year-old recovered after Boat Capsizes

On September 6, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a marine call on the Mississagi River.

Two individuals were in an aluminum boat when it overturned. One person was located and was assisted by members of the public. The second person was unaccounted for.

The OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) with a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS), Helicopter, multiple marine units, and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) conducted the extensive search. The OPP’s Provincial Liaison Team (PLT) also assisted with the investigation.

On September 8, 2025, the missing person from Blind River was recovered from the river.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS). A postmortem is scheduled for Wednesday September 10, 2025, at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

The OPP would like to thank the Mississauga First Nation community members, friends, and family who assisted during this difficult time.