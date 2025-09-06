Saturday Morning News – September 6

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 11. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 4040% chance of showers. Low plus 5.
- Sunday – A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of showers. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Sunday Night – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low plus 4.
News Tidbits:
- Confederation College will host a special flag raising ceremony on Monday, September 8, 2025 – 11:30 a.m. to mark the permanent installation of the Fort William First Nation flag on campus. The event reflects the College’s ongoing partnership with Fort William First Nation and its commitment to reconciliation and Indigenization.
- Interfor, one of the largest forestry companies in the world, has announced reductions to its output in North America for the rest of the year. Interfor plans to reduce its lumber production by approximately 145 million board feet between September and
December of 2025, representing approximately 12% of its normal operating stance. In Ontario: Elk Lake, Timmins, Gogama, Nairn Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, and Ear Falls will be affected. This ‘curtailment’ is in response to persistently weak market conditions and ongoing economic uncertainty.
- Sad to hear of the death of Ken Dryden. The legendary Montreal Canadiens goaltender who backstopped the team’s 1970s dynasty to six Stanley Cups, has passed away at the age of 78 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. In his career, he won six Stanley Cups, the Conn Smythe, Calder and five Vezinas. In addition to his hockey, he was a best-selling author, and served in Parliament from 2004 to 2011.
