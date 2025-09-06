PM Carney launches new measures to protect, build, and transform Canadian strategic industries

Canada’s new government is building a new industrial strategy to meet this moment. This will transform our economy – from one of reliance on specific trade partners to one that is more resilient to global shocks, built on the solid foundation of strong Canadian industries, and bolstered by diverse international trade partners.

To these ends, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today announced a series of new, strategic measures for workers and businesses in those sectors most impacted by U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions. These initiatives will help workers acquire new skills and businesses retool their production and diversify their products, while spurring more domestic demand for Canadian businesses. As we build the economy of the future, we’re ensuring workers and industries can bridge to seize its opportunities.

Building on previously announced measures to help transform the Canadian steel and softwood lumber industries, the following new initiatives were announced today:

A strong, confident workforce: The government will introduce a new reskilling package for up to 50,000 workers, make Employment Insurance more flexible and with extended benefits, and launch a new digital jobs and training platform with private-sector partners to connect Canadians more quickly to careers.

These new measures will help give industries and workers the tools they need to build a better future – one where Canada’s economy is less reliant on a single trading partner, built on the solid foundation of a strong Canadian market, robust Canadian demand, and diverse trade partnerships.

To drive that transformation, the government has launched the Major Projects Office to fast-track nation-building projects, and will soon launch Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy, Canada’s new Trade Diversification Strategy, and Build Canada Homes, a government entity that will help double the pace of construction over the next decade. As Canada’s new government embarks on these missions, we are ensuring Canadian workers and builders have the tools they need to drive this transformation and thrive in it.

With economic uncertainty making it difficult for the private sector to invest, Canada must act now. That’s why the government is stepping in with the most comprehensive suite of trade resilience measures in Canadian history. By supporting our workers and industries, we will build Canada strong.

Quotes

“We cannot control what other nations do. We can control what we give ourselves – what we build for ourselves. Canada is building the strongest economy in the G7, one that is less reliant on foreign powers and more resilient in the face of global shocks. In the face of uncertainty around the world, we are ensuring that our workers and businesses will prosper by building Canada’s strength at home.”

“Our government understands the uncertainty and concerns many Canadians are feeling as a result of the tariffs imposed by the U.S. That is why we remain committed to continue using every tool at our disposal to support Canadians and Canadian businesses.”

“We understand the uncertainty many Canadians are facing due to U.S. tariffs and shifting global trade. That’s why our government is taking ambitious, targeted action – investing in the ingenuity of our workers and the resilience of our industries. These measures will ensure businesses have the liquidity to adapt, workers have the skills to lead, and our economy is built to thrive in a more self-reliant, diversified future.”

“Canadian industry is the backbone of our country’s economy. Our government is investing strategically in our workers and our industries to build the most resilient economy in the G7. Today’s announcement is another big step in our mission to build one Canadian economy, strengthen our global competitiveness, and diversify our trade. This is a pivotal moment for all Canadians as we build long-term prosperity in all regions of our country.”

“Canadian workers are the foundation of our economic strength. By investing in skills, training, and resources, workers will be ready to adapt to today’s challenges and lead in tomorrow’s economy. When Canadian workers succeed, all of Canada benefits.”

“At this pivotal moment, we need to ensure our economy is resilient and self-reliant. Through the new Buy Canadian Policy, we are leveraging our purchasing power to strengthen domestic supply chains and drive prosperity. As we build at a speed not seen in generations, public procurement will spark growth for workers and businesses across Canada.”

“Canadian farmers work tirelessly to produce the best products in the world. Our government stands with them, and we will continue to push for fair market access, boost our competitiveness, and help producers manage the impacts of a changing global trade environment.”