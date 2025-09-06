Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 6

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 5.

At the time of this update there is 1 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region, and it is under control.

The wildland fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region except for an area of moderate hazard stretching from Highway 69 near Byng Inlet to Temiskaming Shores, along with a smaller zone of moderate hazard west of Wanapitei Lake.