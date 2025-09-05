Bears in Wawa

There are bears in town. There are social media posts of them walking down the street, looking for food in every nook and cranny. There was not a plentiful crop of blueberries – as so they are on the lookout for food. They are hungry.

So far, two bears have been killed by SE OPP as they are being deemed a public risk. Late yesterday afternoon, a young bear was seen roaming, running around the upper Toronto Avenue area.

Please ensure that there are no food sources available for these bears. Clean your BBQ’s, secure your garbage, remove your birdfeeders, pick the crab apples. Be extra viligant in not providing any source of food.

Hopefully, the bears will not find any food and move on to more successful areas.