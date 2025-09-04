Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 4

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 3:

North Bay 18 (NOR018) is 0.8 hectares and located approximately 200 metres northwest of Chant Plain Lake, within Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park. The fire is being held.

was 0.1 hectares and located on the southside of Stormy Lake, about 1 kilometre northeast of Hicks Lake. The fire is out.

There are 4 active fires in the Northeast region; 1 is being held and 3 are being observed.

The fire hazard is low to high across the Northeast Region. Areas from Madawaska, south to Big Cedar and Tweed, have an extreme fire hazard.