East Algoma OPP – Fourth Person Extradited and Charged in February 6th Fatal Residential Fire

A fourth individual has been arrested, extradited to Canada and charged in connection with a fatal residential fire investigation in Huron Shores.

On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Mississauga First Nation Police Service and the Huron Shores Fire Department responded to a suspicious fire involving a residence and a vehicle on Mississagi Bay Road. Inside the residence, the remains of 51-year-old Dwayne KOZUCH were discovered. A postmortem examination conducted by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS) determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.

Following an extensive investigation, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, the OPP arrested and charged three individuals from Blind River. All three individuals were charged with arson-related charges. One of the three individuals was additionally charged with first-degree murder.

As a result of the investigation, a fourth suspect was identified and a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued based on evidence suggesting he fled the province and potentially the country. OPP investigators worked with multiple law enforcement agencies domestically and internationally to locate the wanted individual.

In May 2025, Milad ASLAMI, 33 years old from Ottawa, was located and arrested in the Federal Republic of Germany. Following legal proceedings, an extradition order was granted and the accused was returned to Canada on Friday, August 29, 2025. He is facing the following Criminal Code offences:

First degree murder, section 231

Arson – disregard for human life, section 433

Arson – damage to property, section 434

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear virtually before the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

The investigation is continuing by the East Algoma OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal, the Office of the Chief Coroner and OFPS. Assistance was also provided by:

Belleville Police Service

Canada Border Services Agency

Embassy of Canada to Germany

Gatineau Police Service (Service de police de la Ville de Gatineau)

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

International Assistance Group, Department of Justice Canada

Interpol and Europol Germany

Local and Federal German Police (Bundespolizei)

Ministry of the Attorney General

Ottawa Police Service

Québec City Police Service (Service de police de la Ville de Québec)

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)

Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

QUOTE

“This complex and far-reaching investigation began two years ago with the tragic murder of Dwayne KOZUCH. From the beginning, our goal was to find those responsible for his death and provide answers to his loved ones. This arrest would not have been possible without the exceptional cooperation, dedication and coordination of our local, national and international partners. Their collective efforts were instrumental in ensuring that this individual was brought to justice. We extend our sincere gratitude to all involved for their commitment and professionalism throughout this investigation.”

– Detective Inspector Ray St. Pierre, OPP CIB