Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 3

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 2.

There are 3 active fires in the Northeast region; all of which are being observed.

The fire hazard is mainly moderate to high across the Northeast Region. Bancroft has an extreme fire hazard.

Natural Resources Forestry
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*