There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 2.
There are 3 active fires in the Northeast region; all of which are being observed.
The fire hazard is mainly moderate to high across the Northeast Region. Bancroft has an extreme fire hazard.
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 3 - September 3, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 2 - September 2, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 1 - September 1, 2025