Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 1

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 31. There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 30.

North Bay 16 measures 0.1 of a hectare. It is located west of Red Squirrel Road and near the eastern shore of Red Squirrel Lake; approximately 12 kilometres northwest of Temagami.

North Bay 17 measures 3 hectares and is located on an island of Breeches Bay on Anima Nipissing Lake; approximately 10 kilometres southwest of Latchford.

There are 4 active fires in the Northeast region; 1 is under control, and 3 are being observed.

The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast Region.