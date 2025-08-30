HOCHBAN, David Carl

David Carl Hochban, aged 73, passed away on August 27, 2025, in North Branch, MN. Born on September 24, 1951, David’s life was marked by his profound kindness and the deep bonds he forged with those around him.

David attended St. Pascal’s Catholic School and Mounds Park Jr. High, later graduating from Harding High School in 1969. He began working at Gillette at the age of 18, retiring after 32 years of dedicated service. Not one to remain idle, David continued his career at the turkey store and Menards, where he was cherished for his ability to fill every room with joy and laughter.

A devoted member of Eastern Heights Church, David’s faith was a cornerstone of his life. He was a passionate motorcyclist, often found tinkering on bikes and cars with his son, Jason. Known for his love of practical jokes, playing cards, and camping, David also enjoyed collecting various items and never missed an episode of Wheel of Fortune, hopeful for a spin ID win.

David is survived by his children, Leigh Smith, Jason Ellsworth (Molly Ellsworth), and Rebecca Hochban; grandchildren, Pedro (Sami), Alicia, Alex, Cassie, David, Tyler, Eric, Ty, Noah, Emma, William, and Delana; great-grandchildren, Aislinn and Amora; and his brother, Joe Hochban (Rita). His best lifetime best friend George Glass. His family, the center of his universe, will miss his legendary hugs and open-hearted nature. He was preceded in death by his parents, Millie and Joseph Hochban, and stepmother, Grace Hochban.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at the American Legion Post 85 in North Branch, Minnesota, on September 6, 2025, at 2 PM. David’s legacy of love and laughter will be remembered by all who knew him.