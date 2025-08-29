Frost Advisory: White River – Dubreuilville

5:13 AM EDT Friday 29 August 2025

Frost Advisory in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Temperatures are expected to fall to the freezing mark early this morning. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.