East Algoma OPP – Driver charged after traffic complaint

Driver charged after traffic complaint on Beckett Boulevard.
On August 24, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call of a red car operating with no plates.
Police arrived on scene a short time afterwards and the car was located. The driver was spoken to and subsequently charged.
Shane DAVIS, 47-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:
- Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
- Drive motor vehicle, no plates
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justic in Elliot Lake on October 15, 2025.
