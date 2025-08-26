East Algoma OPP – Driver charged after traffic complaint

Driver charged after traffic complaint on Beckett Boulevard.

On August 24, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call of a red car operating with no plates.

Police arrived on scene a short time afterwards and the car was located. The driver was spoken to and subsequently charged.

Shane DAVIS, 47-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Drive motor vehicle, no plates

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justic in Elliot Lake on October 15, 2025.