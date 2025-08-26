Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Driver charged after traffic complaint

Driver charged after traffic complaint on Beckett Boulevard.

 

On August 24, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call of a red car operating with no plates.

Police arrived on scene a short time afterwards and the car was located. The driver was spoken to and subsequently charged.

Shane DAVIS, 47-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

  • Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Drive motor vehicle, no plates

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justic in Elliot Lake on October 15, 2025.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*