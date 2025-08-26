East Algoma OPP – Driver arrested and charged after vehicle stop

A driver was arrested and charged after vehicle stop on Highway 17, North Shore Township.

On August 24, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a possible impaired driver complaint. Information was that of a black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) swerving between lanes and very inconsistent speeds. The black SUV was located and stopped by police. Readily accessible cannabis was located in the vehicle and approximately 20 suspected Ecstasy tablets in the driver’s possession. They were arrested and later assessed by an OPP Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) and subsequently charged.

Joshua BOYER, 38-years-old, of Mississauga First Nation was charged with:

Operation while impaired – Drugs

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 2, 2025.

The OPP would like to remind the motoring public to drive sober; this includes drug consumption as well. Impairment by drugs is a crime under the Criminal Code and drivers are subject to the same penalties as those who are charged with driving while impaired by alcohol. A charge of impairment by drugs involves all drugs, be it prescription, over-the-counter and those that are illegal.

The OPP has highly trained DRE officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.