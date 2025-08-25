PM Carney meets with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

August 24, 2025

Kyiv, Ukraine

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The Prime Minister thanked the President for his hospitality and his leadership at this hinge moment in history. Prime Minister Carney congratulated President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day, acknowledging Ukrainians’ long and consequential fight for sovereignty.

The two leaders discussed Russia’s ongoing war of aggression and welcomed U.S. leadership in working toward an end to the killing. The Prime Minister and the President agreed that just and lasting peace can only exist with robust and credible security guarantees, and that no decisions about Ukraine can be made without Ukraine.

Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine, drawing on the $2 billion of military assistance announced at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta in June. He underscored Canada’s latest measures to support Ukraine, including the financing of a NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List package that will be delivered to Ukraine to strengthen its air defence capabilities and provide other urgently needed military assistance.

The two leaders discussed areas for further co-operation, including enhanced Canadian defence industry production and supporting Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.

They also discussed opportunities for Canada to assist Ukraine in its efforts to rehabilitate veterans.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed the situation of Ukrainian children illegally abducted by Russia. Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to continue leading efforts to secure their return to Ukraine, including through its co-leadership of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. The two leaders also welcomed U.S. efforts in this area.

The leaders also exchanged views on the strong potential for more co-operation in the development and resilience of Ukraine’s natural resources sector, including liquefied natural gas.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed to remain in close and regular contact