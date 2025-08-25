Joint communiqué between Canada and Ukraine

August 24, 2025

Kyiv, Ukraine

At the invitation of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, paid an official visit to Ukraine on August 24, 2025. The visit reaffirmed the strong and enduring partnership between Canada and Ukraine, grounded in shared democratic values, respect for sovereignty and international law, and a mutual understanding that borders must not be altered by force.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed avenues to deepen cooperation in restoring a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine and ensuring security across the Euro-Atlantic region.

The leaders reaffirmed their joint commitment to countering Russian aggression, upholding Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters, and strengthening bilateral ties across the security, defense, economic, social, and humanitarian domains.

The leaders called for an immediate, complete, and unconditional ceasefire as a first step toward launching a genuine peace process aligned with the principles of the United Nations Charter. They emphasized the importance of reliable security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any future peace agreement. Canada is actively engaged in the “Coalition of the Willing,” which aims to provide robust security guarantees to prevent renewed aggression.

Both leaders stressed the importance of Ukraine’s continued implementation of reforms necessary for full integration into the European Union and NATO. Canada remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s reform agenda.

Under the 2024 Agreement on Security Cooperation, Canada will continue providing military and technical assistance, including training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enhancing professional military education aligned with NATO standards, and supporting humanitarian demining efforts.

The leaders agreed to initiate annual consultations between the foreign affairs and defense ministries of both countries to advance the Security Cooperation Agreement, including the implementation of the Action plan signed during this visit. The first consultations are scheduled to take place before the end of 2025.

Canada and Ukraine committed to joint defense projects, including equipping Ukraine’s Armed Forces. They welcomed the signing of a Letter of Intent between the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence and Canada’s Department of National Defence to co-produce defense materials in both countries.

Canada reaffirmed its support for Ukraine’s budgetary and military needs and pledged to develop new initiatives to bolster Ukraine’s economic resilience.

Both countries expressed interest in expanding bilateral trade and investment, particularly in Ukraine’s recovery, under the Free Trade Agreement that entered into force on July 1, 2024.

Canada and Ukraine will work to mobilize private sector involvement in Ukraine’s reconstruction, leveraging tools such as multilateral development banks and export credit agencies like Export Development Canada. Leaders discussed joint energy projects in hydropower, small modular reactors, and the oil and gas sector, and agreed to deepen cooperation in energy security, including cybersecurity, infrastructure protection, and modern technologies to mitigate hybrid and man-made threats.

A new Agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters has been signed, establishing a framework for cooperation between the customs authorities of both countries. This agreement will be instrumental in addressing customs violations amid growing bilateral trade.

Until Russia halts its aggression and engages in peace talks, Canada, in coordination with allies and partners, will intensify pressure through sanctions—targeting Russia’s shadow fleet, lowering the crude oil price cap, tightening financial restrictions, and combating sanctions evasion.

As co-chair of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and the Working Group on the Release of Prisoners and Deported Persons, Canada continues to support efforts to release Ukrainian prisoners of war and detained civilians, as well as to return Ukrainian children unlawfully deported by the Russian Federation. Both countries will intensify efforts to hold perpetrators of war crimes accountable. The next plenary session of the Coalition will be convened soon.

Ukraine expressed its appreciation for Canada’s leadership as G7 President in 2025 and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining active dialogue with the Group of Seven across all levels and formats.

Prime Minister Carney expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome extended by the Ukrainian people, while President Zelenskyy thanked him for his visit to Ukraine.