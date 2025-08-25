Canada reinforces its support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine

August 24, 2025

Kyiv, Ukraine

The international rules-based order, established after the Second World War, is under increasing pressure. At this hinge moment, Ukraine is, once again, at the frontline of the struggle between democracy and authoritarianism.

That is why today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, visited Kyiv on the 34th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. Canada was the first Western country to recognize Ukraine as an independent and sovereign nation. Decades later, Canada remains steadfast in our support for Ukraine.

At the G7 Summit in Kananaskis in June, Canada committed an additional $2 billion in military assistance for Ukraine. Today, Prime Minister Carney announced the Government of Canada is allocating this funding as follows:

$835 million to procure a range of critical equipment for Ukraine, including armoured vehicles, medical equipment, spare parts, small arms, ammunition, and explosives, as well as additional drone capabilities and other urgently needed equipment and supplies for Ukraine.

to procure a range of critical equipment for Ukraine, including armoured vehicles, medical equipment, spare parts, small arms, ammunition, and explosives, as well as additional drone capabilities and other urgently needed equipment and supplies for Ukraine. Approximately $680 million (USD $500 million) for the purchase of a NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List package of military equipment sourced from the United States to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence capabilities and provide other urgently needed military assistance.

(USD $500 million) for the purchase of a NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List package of military equipment sourced from the United States to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence capabilities and provide other urgently needed military assistance. $220 million to purchase drone, counter-drone, and electronic warfare capabilities, including investments in joint ventures between Ukrainian and Canadian industry, in line with the Letter of Intent on Canada-Ukraine Joint Production of Defence Material.

to purchase drone, counter-drone, and electronic warfare capabilities, including investments in joint ventures between Ukrainian and Canadian industry, in line with the Letter of Intent on Canada-Ukraine Joint Production of Defence Material. $165 million to support Canada’s ongoing work in Ukraine Defense Contact Group Capability Coalitions, including efforts to source critical capabilities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

to support Canada’s ongoing work in Ukraine Defense Contact Group Capability Coalitions, including efforts to source critical capabilities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. $100 million to source ammunition and explosives through the Czech Ammunition Initiative.

The Prime Minister also announced an additional package of over $31 million for humanitarian assistance and investments in initiatives to counter digital attacks and evolving threats to Ukrainian democracy.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Canada has committed nearly $22 billion in multi-faceted assistance for Ukraine – the highest per capita contribution among G7 countries.

In Kyiv, Prime Minister Carney met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, and Ukrainian Cabinet ministers. They discussed Canada’s work with President Zelenskyy and our partners in the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine and advance our shared commitment to peace and security. The leaders agreed that no decisions about Ukraine should be made without Ukraine, and no decisions about Europe should be made without Europe.

As Co-Chair of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, Prime Minister Carney also affirmed that Canada will intensify its work with Ukraine, European partners, and the United States to secure the immediate and unconditional return of Ukrainian children.