Heavy Rain – Montreal River to St. Joseph Island ENDED

Aug 23, 2025 at 05:36
At 5:34 this weather statement ended.
Aug 23, 2025 at 05:09
Special Weather Statement in effect for:
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
Heavy rain possible this morning.
What:
- Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm.
- Localized ponding on roads.
When: Continuing this morning.
Additional Information: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving over the area this morning. Heavy rain is possible with total rainfall amounts approaching 50 mm by the time the showers and thunderstorms move east of the area later this morning. Locally higher amounts are possible.
For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details
