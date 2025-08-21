PM Carney speaks with President Trump

August 21, 2025

Montréal, Québec

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, had a productive and wide-ranging conversation with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

The leaders discussed current trade challenges, opportunities, and shared priorities in a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S.

The leaders also discussed how to build on the President’s leadership to support long-term peace and security for Ukraine and Europe.

The leaders agreed to reconvene shortly.