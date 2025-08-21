Hwy 17 (Marathon) OPEN

Highway 17 has now fully reopened in both directions following a serious collision that occurred early this morning near Heron Bay Road, outside of Marathon.

The collision involved a transport truck, an SUV, and a pickup truck, and resulted in one male being transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The highway had been closed for several hours to allow for an investigation.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during the closure.

The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing. Further updates will be provided as available.

<divider>

Earlier: Highway 17 remains closed in both directions near Heron Bay Road, just outside of Marathon, following a serious collision.

On August 21, 2025, at approximately 6:15 a.m., members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision involving a transport truck, an SUV and a pickup truck. One male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The collision prompted a full closure of the highway.

Highway 17 remains closed in both directions as police continue to investigate, and crews work to clear the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect significant delays.

For updates and road closures, visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at Ontario.ca/511 or call 511.