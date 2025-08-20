Thursday Morning News – August 21

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h before morning. Low 13.
- Friday – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Friday Night – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low 13.
