PM Carney participates in a virtual meeting in support of Ukraine

August 19, 2025

Ottawa, Ontario

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, participated in a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing alongside the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Coalition discussed yesterday’s meeting between President Trump, European leaders, the NATO Secretary General, and President Zelenskyy. Leaders welcomed the openness of the United States to providing security guarantees to support long-term peace and security for Ukraine and Europe.

This approach is consistent with the principles of no decisions about Ukraine being taken without Ukraine and no decisions about Europe being taken without Europe.

The Prime Minister affirmed Canada’s steadfast commitment to supporting these efforts – reinforced by further diplomatic engagement, continued military and economic pressure on Russia to end its aggression, and close co-ordination with President Zelenskyy on the development of robust and credible security guarantees, as well as further military and financial support for Ukraine.

As Co-Chair of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, Canada will intensify its work with Ukraine, European partners, and the United States to secure the immediate and unconditional return of Ukrainian children. Canada also welcomes the new appeal to President Putin by the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, to consider the plight of children in ending this war.