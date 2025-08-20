Wednesday Morning News – August 20

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clearing this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 11.
- Thursday – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.
- Thursday Night – Cloudy. Low 14.
Marine Weather:
- Wind – Wind light becoming north 10 knots early this morning then backing to northwest 10 near noon. Wind becoming light near midnight then becoming south 10 Thursday evening.
- Waves – Waves 0.5 metres or less.
- Weather & Visibility – Fog patches dissipating near noon Thursday.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget that tomorrow Algoma Power has scheduled two (2) electrical service interruptions for customers in Long Beach, Harbour Road, and Superior View for Thursday, August 21, 2025, and Friday, August 22, 2025 between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm for pole replacements.
