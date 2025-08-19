Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers or drizzle. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 13.
- Wednesday – Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Wednesday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 12.
Marine Weather:
- Wind – Wind southeast 15 knots diminishing to east 10 early this morning then becoming variable 10 this afternoon. Wind becoming light near midnight then becoming northwest 10 near noon Wednesday.
- Waves – Waves 0.5 to 1 metre subsiding to 0.5 or less this morning.
- Weather & Visibility – Scattered showers ending overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is headed back to the House of Commons. He won the byelection in the rural Alberta riding of Battle River—Crowfoot.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Traffic Delays in Heyden Area – UPDATED - August 19, 2025
- Tuesday Morning News – August 19th - August 19, 2025
- Premier Doug Ford’s Speech at the 2025 AMO Conference - August 19, 2025