Tuesday Morning News – August 19th

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers or drizzle. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 13.
  • Wednesday – Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Wednesday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 12.

Marine Weather:

  • Wind – Wind southeast 15 knots diminishing to east 10 early this morning then becoming variable 10 this afternoon. Wind becoming light near midnight then becoming northwest 10 near noon Wednesday.
  • Waves – Waves 0.5 to 1 metre subsiding to 0.5 or less this morning.
  • Weather & Visibility – Scattered showers ending overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is headed back to the House of Commons. He won the byelection in the rural Alberta riding of Battle River—Crowfoot.
