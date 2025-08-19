DUPLESSIS, John “JD”

Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in White River on Monday, August 4, 2025, at the age of 61 years.

Loving son of Elaine Duplessis and the late John Duplessis. Cherished brother of Kelly Duplessis (Denise) and Shelley Ann Duplessis (Kory). Loving uncle of Desiree and Nick (Alannah). Great uncle of Connor. He will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, friends and co-workers.

At his request, cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Basil’s Church, White River on Sunday, August 31, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Eric Pannike officiating.

For those that cannot attend in person, a live stream will be available. Please click the following link and register to log in. https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=8935355b-9070-4033-8ead-1c6551eddc78

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.