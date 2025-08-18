Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into Stunt Driving Incident

On August 17th, 2025 at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a stunt driving incident involving two motor vehicles doing donuts & burn outs along Kam Current Road, approximately 1-2 kilometers from Highway 589.

The Thunder Bay OPP is seeking the publics assistance in locating the vehicle(s) & operator(s) in question:

White Chevrolet Pick-up truck

Green Suzuki Quad-Runner/All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

If you have any information about the above incident & would like to provide details, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).