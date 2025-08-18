Weather:
- Today Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 11.
- Tuesday – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tuesday Night – Clearing. Low 11.
Marine Weather (Today, Tonight, and Tuesday):
- Wind:
- Strong wind warning in effect. Wind southeast 15 knots increasing to southeast 20 early this morning and to southeast 25 early this evening. Wind diminishing to east 15 Tuesday morning then backing to northeast 15 Tuesday afternoon. Wind diminishing to north 10 Tuesday evening.
- Waves:
- Waves 1.5 to 2 metres.
- Visibility:
- Scattered showers this afternoon tonight, and Tuesday with a risk of thunderstorms.
News Tidbits:
- Sudbury is holding a ‘Call to Action’ today from 9 a.m. til 12 Noon to protest the spray of glyphosate/herbicides. The protest will happen at Kingsway & Barrydow – Costco parking lot.
- Tonight one of Saturn’s largest moons will cast its jet-black shadow onto the planet’s cloudtops. This is one of the final transits of the current season. The event is visible through backyard telescopes, or perhaps by taking advantage of Lake Superior Provincial Park (LSPP) Telescope Observation Sessions every evening from 10-11 p.m. until Monday, August 25th at Agawa Bay Beach across from the Amphitheatre. Don’t miss it: The show won’t return until the 2040s.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – August 18 - August 18, 2025
- Hwy 17N (Wawa to White River) Closed for Short Time due to Collision - August 16, 2025
- Saturday Morning News – August 16 - August 16, 2025