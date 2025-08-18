Frost Advisory for: Gogama – Foleyet

Frost Advisory in effect for:
- Gogama – Foleyet
Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Patchy frost is expected early this morning as temperatures drop to near the freezing mark. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
