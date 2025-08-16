Severe Thunderstorm Watch – ENDED

The watch ended at 10:52 p.m.

8:40 PM EDT Saturday 16 August 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay (ended)

and the region shown in yellow

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Hazards:

Wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Local rainfall up to 50 millimetres.

Up to nickel sized hail.

When: This evening into early tonight. When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Secure loose objects. Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Heavy rain can cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain.