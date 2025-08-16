Hwy 17N (Wawa to White River) Closed for Short Time due to Collision

Highway 17 was closed for a short time this afternoon creating long lineups on both sides of the collision site, former Windmill (20kms east of White River). Traffic was heavier than normal because of a tragic collision that closed Hwy 11 for the majority of the day, making 17 the detour route.

The collision appeared to be between three vehicles: transport, van and a Porsche. Three ambulances transported people to the Lady Dunn Health Centre. White River Fire also attended the scene. There was no word on the cause or nature of injuries.

The highway was closed from 5:11 p.m. to 7:11 p.m. according to notifications from ON511.