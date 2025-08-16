East Algoma OPP – Man Arrested after Reported Sexual Assault

Police arrested a man in Elliot Lake after a reported sexual assault.

On August 10, 2025, at approximately 11:15 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called regarding a sexual assault that occurred in a park area adjacent to Ste Camillus Crescent.

Earlier that morning, a person was approached by an older male with a cane, who offered the person money for sex. The male then proceeded to touch the person inappropriately before they ran away.

Manubhai PATEL, 73-years-old, from Elliot Lake, was later arrested and charged with – Sexual Assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 9, 2025.

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of similar circumstance to contact East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com