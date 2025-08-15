Friday Morning News – August 15

Weather:
- Today – A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 14.
- Saturday – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.
- Saturday – Night Cloudy periods. Low 9.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to those who fought against the transport of niobium rock tailings from the former Beaucage Mine to the Agnew Lake Tailings Management Area (ALTMA). Written confirmation has been received by Township of Nairn and Hyman CAO Belinda Ketchabaw. The material will now be hauled from Nipissing First Nation to a provincially approved hazardous waste site located near Sarnia. Community members had promised to blockade the road preventing any transport.
