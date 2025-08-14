Thursday Morning News – August 14

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear this evening then partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 13.
- Friday – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of showers in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
- Friday Night – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low 17.
News Tidbits:
- If you have flights planned via Air Canada you may have to find alternate travel arrangements. Air Canada is planning a gradual suspension of flights as a potential work stoppage by its flight attendants may begin on Saturday. Flight cancelation will begin today, Thursday, August 14th, working towareds a complete cessation of flying by Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge by the weekend. Air Canada Express flights operated by Jazz and PAL Airlines will continue to operate as normal.
- At Nipissing’s regular council meeting Tuesday, August 13th, council unanimously passed a resolution to ask Minister Mike Harris Jr. of the Ministry of Natural Resources “To reconsider the start of this initiative (spraying of glyphosate-based herbicides) until further research is completed.”
