Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 14

There were no new wildland fires confirmed by the evening of August 13.

There are 16 active fires in the Northeast region; Two are under control, 1 is being held, 2 are not under control, and 11 are being observed.

The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast region. Areas of Bancroft and west of Deep River, are experiencing an extreme fire hazard.

Natural Resources Forestry
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*