Marathon OPP – Driver charged with Multiple Offenses after Erratic Driving Complaints and Flight from Police

A Saskatchewan driver is facing multiple charges following an attempt to flee from police.

On August 4, 2025, at approximately 11:24 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon Detachment responded to multiple calls of a driver in a pick-up truck driving erratically and in an unsafe manner eastbound on Highway 17.

OPP officers located and attempted to pull the vehicle over. Near Three Finger Lake, the driver exited the main road and entered into a forested area and onto ATV trails. Shortly after the driver exited the trail and was apprehended.

Aaron OLNEY, aged 40 of Carievale, Saskatchewan has been charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from peace officer

Fail to comply with release order

Disobey court order

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Schedule I substance – methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I substance – cocaine – two counts

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

Drive motor vehicle with speed measure warning device

The accused was remanded into custody in Thunder Bay following an initial appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on August 5, 2025, with an additional court appearance expected in the near future.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Marathon OPP Community Street Crime Unit. Anyone with information or dash camera footage that may assist police is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.