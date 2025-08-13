Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – August 13

Weather:

  • Today – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 30% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Low 8.
  • Thusday –  A mix of sun and cloud. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
  • Thursday Night – Clear. Low 12

News Tidbits:

  • Wawa Minor Hockey is looking for volunteer coaches and managing staff for our U11 & U13 House League teams this season! Email [email protected] to learn more.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*