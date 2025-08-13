Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 30% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Low 8.
- Thusday – A mix of sun and cloud. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
- Thursday Night – Clear. Low 12
News Tidbits:
-
Wawa Minor Hockey is looking for volunteer coaches and managing staff for our U11 & U13 House League teams this season! Email [email protected] to learn more.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – August 13 - August 13, 2025
- Rock Island House Concert with Zachary Lucky – Tuesday, August 12 - August 12, 2025
- Tuesday Morning News – August 12 - August 12, 2025