Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision

The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with members of the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team, are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:43 a.m. on Monday, August 11, 2025, at the intersection of Highway 11-17 and Mapleward Road.

The motorcycle driver, a 17-year-old male from Kakabeka Falls, was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. As a result of the investigation, the highway was closed in all directions but reopened shortly before 2:00 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or dash camera footage that may assist police is asked to contact the Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.