PM Carney participates in a virtual meeting in support of Ukraine

August 13, 2025

Ottawa, Ontario

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, participated in a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on support for Ukraine.

The Coalition welcomed the leadership and initiative of President Trump and the United States and discussed ongoing efforts toward securing peace in Ukraine, in the context of upcoming ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Russia taking place in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, August 15, 2025.

The leaders underscored their unity on shared principles, including that decisions on the future of Ukraine must be made by Ukrainians, that international borders cannot be changed by force, that diplomatic engagement must be reinforced by military and economic pressure on Russia to end its aggression, and the need for credible security guarantees to enable Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Prime Minister Carney affirmed Canada’s steadfast support for Ukraine, including through $2 billion in new military support and the disbursement of a $2.3 billion loan through the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans mechanism.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, also participated in the Coalition of the Willing meeting.