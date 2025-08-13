There were no new wildland fires confirmed by the evening of August 12.
There are 16 active fires in the Northeast region; One is under control, 1 is being held, 3 are not under control, and 11 are being observed.
The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast region. Areas south of North Bay are experiencing primarily a high to extreme fire hazard.
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 13 - August 13, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 11 - August 12, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 10 - August 11, 2025