East Algoma OPP – Driver charged with impaired after being found in ditch

On Monday, August 11, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a pickup up in a ditch on Highway 129 near Feltham Road in the Municipality of Huron Shores (north of Thessalon).

A short time later police attended the scene and while speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Blind River detachment for further testing.

Justin SCHELL, 42 years old from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 4, 2025. The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the involved vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP continues to encourage the public to report motorists suspected of driving impaired by calling 9-1-1 or contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.