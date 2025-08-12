Tuesday Morning News – August 12

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 22 with temperature falling to 17 this afternoon. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h. Low 15.
- Wedneday – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
- Wednesday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 7.
News Tidbits:
- There was a little bit of excitement at Tim’s yesterday. This vehicle stuck the signpost… there are too many jokes that could be made – but w-n hopes that there were no injuries.
- The Perseid meteor shower will hit its peak tonight. The best time to spot them will be in the predawn hours tomorrow.
- The Amelia Earhart statue that was stolen from Harbour Grace, Newfoundland — the departure point of her successful solo transatlantic flight has finally been found. After a tip, the RCMP recovered the statue chopped into pieces. The statue will be repaired and reinstalled to watch over the Harbor Grace Airstrip again.
