Rock Island House Concert with Zachary Lucky – Tuesday, August 12

Zachary Lucky is unapologetically old-school country, armed with a husky, baritone voice. The Grandson of Canadian Country Music pioneer Smilin’ Johnnie Lucky, he often receives comparisons to songwriters such as Gordon Lightfoot and Kris Kristofferson. He sings of Canadian places and people as knowingly as he might Townes Van Zandt or the Rio Grande. It’s a relatable show on many levels, and conjures universal feelings that have passed through our collective timelines. Already hailed as a master storyteller by outlets ranging from No Depression to The Globe and Mail, Zachary is becoming a legend in his own right and has safely reserved his spot at the table of Canadian roots royalty.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Rock Island Lodge (10 Government Dock Road) with a suggested donation of $20 for the artist and a can for the Wawa Food Bank.