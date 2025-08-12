East Algoma OPP – Person Charged after disturbance at Clinic

A disturbance at a local clinic prompted a police response in the City of Elliot Lake.

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a disturbance at a clinic on Ontario Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers learned that an individual had become verbally abusive toward staff and refused to leave the premises when directed to do so.

During their interaction with police, the individual made threatening comments, indicating intent to harm the complainant and the complainant’s children. While attempting to effect the arrest, officers were met with resistance, leading to a brief struggle.

As a result, Kristine WALKER, 44 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Uttering threats-cause death or bodily harm

Resist peace officer

Fail to leave premises when directed

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 11, 2025.