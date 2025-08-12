Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Uttering Threats at Grocery Store

Former acquaintance makes threats during grocery store incident.

On Friday, August 8, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threats complaint that occurred at local grocery store in the Town of Thessalon.

While inside the grocery store, a former acquaintance approached the complainant and began yelling. As the confrontation escalated, the individual clenched their fist and threatened to harm the complainant.

As a result, Susan QUINTON, 55 years-old from Thessalon, was charged with: Uttering threats-cause death or bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 4, 2025.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*