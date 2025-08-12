East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Uttering Threats at Grocery Store

Former acquaintance makes threats during grocery store incident.

On Friday, August 8, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threats complaint that occurred at local grocery store in the Town of Thessalon.

While inside the grocery store, a former acquaintance approached the complainant and began yelling. As the confrontation escalated, the individual clenched their fist and threatened to harm the complainant.

As a result, Susan QUINTON, 55 years-old from Thessalon, was charged with: Uttering threats-cause death or bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 4, 2025.