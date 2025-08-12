East Algoma OPP – 32nd Impaired Driving Charges Laid

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) lays 32nd impaired charge in 2025.

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, at approximately 3:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 17 west of Blind River. The white car was all over the road, turning on the headlights off and on and driving into on coming traffic.

A short time later police observed the white car travelling eastbound on Causley Street in the Town of Blind River and initiated a traffic stop.

Upon speaking with the driver, officers determined that the individual was impaired by an intoxicating substance. The driver was then arrested and transported to the Blind River Detachment for further testing.

Nahshon BALFOUR, 21 years old from Brantford, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drug

Dangerous operation

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 04, 2025. The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the involved vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP continues to encourage the public to report motorists suspected of driving impaired by calling 9-1-1 or contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.