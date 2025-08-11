Monday Morning News – August 11

Weather:
- Today – A few showers ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 22. Humidex 29. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight Mainly cloudy. Low 15.
- Tuesday – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 22 with temperature falling to 16 in the afternoon. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.
- Tuesday Night – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Low 14.
