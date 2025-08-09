SSM OPP – Three Drivers charged with Impaired

The Sault Ste. Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged three drivers with a total of seven impaired-related offences in July. All incidents occurred north of the city, in the afternoon or early evening hours.

On July 11, 2025, at approximately 6:03 p.m., Sault Ste. Marie OPP officers were notified of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 556, near Searchmont. Police arrived on scene and located a vehicle towing a utility trailer, in the westbound ditch. Investigation determined the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages.

As a result, Richard PAGE, 74 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 11, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The Sault Ste. Marie OPP was assisted by Searchmont Community Volunteer firefighters.

On July 12, 2025, at approximately 2:26 p.m., Sault Ste. Marie OPP received a traffic complaint on Highway 17, southbound from the Wawa area. Witnesses reported a vehicle travelling at high speeds, passing aggressively and nearly rear ending another vehicle. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where investigation determined the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages.

As a result, Sajad MALANG, 40 years-of-age, of Winnipeg, Manitoba was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 25, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

On July 18, 2025, at approximately 8:11 p.m., Sault Ste. Marie OPP responded to a harassment call on Bye’s Side Road in Goulais River. Homeowners reported an unknown individual on their property. When confronted, the individual attempted to drive away, striking a tree and nearly striking one of the homeowners. Police attended and determined the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages.

As a result, Isabel DIAS, 59 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 18, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol and drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1.