ALLAIRE, Gaston

Passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, August 1, 2025, at the age of 84 years.

Beloved husband of Denise for 60 years. Loving father of Fabien, Stéphane (Johanne), Nicolas (Michelle) and Benoit. Proud grandfather of Erin (Ethan), Luc (Catherine), Jacob (Erin), Kristin (Joshua). Great grandfather of Addison, Benjamin, and Ruth. Dear son of the late Jeanne and Alexandre Allaire. Dear brother of the late Eva (late Roger), Roger (Jeannine), Jean (Marie-Paul), late Rodrigue (late Helene), Lucienne, Micheline (Florent), Madeleine (late Doris), Pierre (Huguette), late Alexandre (Colette), Yvon (Francine), late Albert (Giselle), late Emil (Solange) and Luminée (late Omer). He will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Gaston was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. As well, he devoted many hours of his time to different projects at St. Monica’s Church and he was involved in initiating the French School in Wawa.

Friends may visit at Kerry Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, 705-856-7340) on Sunday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Monday, August 11, 202,5 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Eric Pannike officiating. Interment at Woodland Cemetery.

Memorial donations made to St. Monica’s Church would be greatly appreciated by the family.

www.kerryfuneralhome.ca

Décédé subitement à son domicile le vendredi 1er août 2025 à l’âge de 84 ans.

Époux bien-aimé de Denise depuis 60 ans. Père aimant de Fabien, Stéphane (Johanne), Nicolas (Michelle) et Benoit. Fier grand-père d’Erin (Ethan), Luc (Catherine), Jacob (Erin), Kristin (Joshua). Arrière-grand-père d’Addison, Benjamin et Ruth. Cher fils de feu Jeanne et Alexandre Allaire. Cher frère de feu Eva (feu Roger), Roger (Jeannine), Jean (Marie-Paul), feu Rodrigue (feu Hélène), Lucienne, Micheline (Florent), Madeleine (feu Doris), Pierre (Huguette), feu Alexandre (Colette), Yvon (Francine), feu Albert (Giselle), feu Emil (Solange) et Luminée (feu Omer). Ses nombreux neveux et nièces se souviendront de lui.

Gaston a été membre des Chevaliers de Colomb pendant de nombreuses années. Il a également consacré de nombreuses heures à différents projets à l’église St. Monica et a participé à la création de l’école française de Wawa.

Les amis peuvent visiter le Kerry Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, 705-856-7340) dimanche soir de 19 h à 21 h. Une messe de funérailles aura lieu à l’église St. Monica’s le lundi 11 août 2025 à 11 h, présidée par le révérend Eric Pannike. L’enterrement aura lieu au cimetière Woodland.

La famille apprécierait grandement les dons commémoratifs faits à l’église St. Monica’s.

www.kerryfuneralhome.ca