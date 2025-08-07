SSM OPP – Investigaion continues into Goulais River fatal collision

The Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing their investigation into a fatal collision that occurred in Goulais River.

On July 20, 2025, at approximately 4:14 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie OPP responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 17, near Old Highway 17 Road. One of the vehicle drivers, a 72-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, was transported to Sault Area Hospital with serious injuries. The driver later died as a result of their injuries.

Members of the North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team are assisting with the investigation.