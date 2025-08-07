SSM OPP – Driver arrested in Stolen Vehicle driving Impaired

An individual is facing numerous criminal charges after a single motor vehicle collision north of the city.

On July 17, 2025, at approximately 3:37 a.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a stolen vehicle occurrence at the Searchmont Community Centre and Fire Hall. While en route to the call, officers were notified that Searchmont Community Volunteer firefighters had located the stolen vehicle in a ditch on Highway 532, near Station Road. Police attended and determined the driver to be impaired by an unknown substance. The driver was transported to the Sault Ste. Marie OPP detachment for further testing.

Investigation revealed the driver was the same individual who was involved in a police pursuit the previous day, after multiple citizens called in traffic complaints on Highway 17 between Huron Shores and Goulais River. Complaints were of a vehicle driving erratically, at high rates of speed and failing to stop in constructions zones.

Further investigation also revealed the driver had provided officers with someone else’s driver’s licence. Police were able to confirm the driver’s identity, where it was discovered they were prohibited from driving a motor vehicle.

As a result, Blake COLLINGS, 21 years-of-age, of London was arrested and charged with:

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Identity theft – possess another person’s identity information

Personation with intent to avoid arrest

Obstruct justice

Public mischief

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Dangerous operation – three counts

Flight from peace officer

Operation while prohibited under the criminal code

Fail to comply with probation order

Failure to comply with release order – two counts

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently remanded into custody. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.